Related Coverage Safety of Connecticut bridges

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A popular parking garage in New London is getting some upgrades.

The New London Parking Authority says starting on Monday, a variety of repairs are being made at the Water Street Garage.

These repairs will be done to areas such as stairwells, entrances and exits.

Related Content: Safety of Connecticut bridges

Drivers may see some of the exits temporarily closed during repairs.

The bridge at the Citizens Bank building is also having work done on its drainage system.