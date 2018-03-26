Norwalk police search for suspect who allegedly burglarized 3 cars

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwalk police are searching for a suspect who allegedly broke into multiple cars over the weekend.

Police say a man broke into three unlocked cars in the area of Deepwood Lane and Knollwood Road early Saturday morning.

Anyone with information on the pictured suspect is asked to contact police at 203-854-3192. Also, anonymous tips can be left at 203-854-3111 or online here.

The Norwalk Police Department is reminding residents to lock their cars, remove keys and all valuables from their vehicle.