PD: Hamden resident arrested after pulling out a knife during altercation

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A 54-year-old Hamden resident was arrested on Friday night after allegedly pulling a knife out on an acquaintance.

Hamden Police responded to a Mount Carmel Avenue residence on the report of a dispute involving a knife.

Officials say an investigation revealed that the male suspect had a verbal altercation with a group of his acquaintances. Witnesses say he then pulled out a knife.

The suspect allegedly ran, on foot, after Hamden police arrived.

Units then followed the suspect through a heavily wooded area where he was later located and arrested.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was charged with disorderly conduct and taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for evaluation.