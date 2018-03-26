PD: New Haven burglar falls asleep on victim’s couch

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven burglary suspect got some shut eye on a victim’s couch!

26-year-old Garrett Connors from Ansonia is facing burglary charges.

Police say he broke into a home on Eastern Street in New Haven on Sunday.

According to officials, the homeowner watched the suspect on a security camera.

When officers got to the home, they say they found Connors fast asleep on the living room sofa.

Connors was arrested and charged with burglary in the third degree and criminal trespassing in the first degree.