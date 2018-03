NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A burglar in New Haven is facing charges after twice visiting his victim’s home.

31-year-old David Pouncey of Hamden was arrested on Saturday.

Police say Pouncey returned to the home after kicking down the door. Witnesses told police he was outside yelling about money he was owed.

Pouncey then allegedly left the scene then came back later and told police someone in the house robbed him.