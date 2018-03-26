PD: New Haven man arrested after burglarizing parked cars

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven man is facing multiple charges after stealing from parked cars in Hamden, police say.

18-year-old Angel Gonzalez-Delfi was arrested early Thursday morning.

According to officials, police saw three individuals checking the door handles of parked vehicles on North Street around 3 a.m.

Units say they then detained Gozalez-Delfi and found several stolen items, including prescription medication, a computer and several cell phones in his possession.

After searching Gonzalez-Delfi further, officers say they located a facsimile firearm hidden in his waistband. Gonzalez-Delfi was then arrested and taken to Hamden Police Headquarters.

Gonzalez-Delfi has been charged with criminal attempt to commit burglary, two counts of larceny, and other related charges.

He was detained on $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 5th.