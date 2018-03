NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A convicted felon who is not allowed to have guns is facing charges after shooting himself in the foot in New Haven.

Police say 54-year-old Elijah McFarlin shot himself early Sunday morning.

He told police he smoked crack and then became paranoid, so he grabbed his sawed-off shotgun and shot himself in the foot while he was walking.

McFarlin is facing several weapons-related charges for the incident.

No other injuries stemming from this shooting were reported.