Quinnipiac hands over $700,000 to North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Quinnipiac University is showing its good neighbor side to North Haven.

In addition to paying taxes, the school handed North Haven’s first selectman a voluntary $700,000 check.

Quinnipiac has its main campus in Hamden, but its North Haven campus houses the medical school, the law school and other programs.

Some of the money will go toward new playscapes at the Ridge Road and Montowese Elementary Schools.

