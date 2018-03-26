Recall issued for 2 types of dog treats

(WTNH) — Two types of dog treats are being recalled because they may contain too much beef thyroid hormone.

Both treats are Milo’s Kitchen brand.

The recall involves the “grilled burger bites with sweet potato and bacon” and “steak grillers recipe with Angus steak.”

The FDA says the treats can make dogs extra thirsty and restless, and they can lead to weight loss and increased heart rate.

The symptoms can go away on their own when dogs stop eating the treats.

