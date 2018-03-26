Sale of snack company Snyder’s-Lance could close soon

By Published:
In this Monday, May 22, 2017, photo, cans of Campbell's soup are displayed at a supermarket in Englewood, N.J. Campbell Soup announced Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, that it will spend $4.87 billion in cash for Snyder's-Lance, gorging on a snack market that has grown increasingly competitive. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The maker of Lance peanut butter sandwich crackers and Snyder’s of Hanover pretzels is set to be taken over by one of the largest U.S. packaged food companies.

Charlotte-based snack maker Snyder’s-Lance Inc. says shareholders overwhelmingly approved its planned sale to Camden, New Jersey-based Campbell Soup Co. and the deal is set to close Monday.

Snyder’s-Lance said more than 99 percent of votes cast at a special meeting Friday backed the $4.9 billion sale announced in December.

Campbell Soup said the acquisition would allow it to expand its distribution channels in the crowded snack market.

Snyder’s-Lance is the product of the 2010 merger of Pennsylvania-based Snyder’s of Hanover and Lance, a snack company the Charlotte Observer reported started in 1913 by selling roasted peanuts on the North Carolina city’s streets.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s