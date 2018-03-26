Security drills to take place in New London Thursday

Related Coverage Groton sub base holds security drills Wednesday

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – The Naval Security Force and the Coastal Riverine Unit will be conducting security drills in New London on Thursday.

The drills will take place on Thursday, March 29 from 12-1 p.m. along the waterfront of the Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE).

They will include live automatic weapons firing with blanks. Although a gun firing with blanks sounds identical to a gun firing bullets, it can not do damage from a distance.

The weapons firing will support on-going machine gun sustainment training opportunities at the base and will enhance the readiness of base Naval Security Forces to respond to threats.

SUBASE security boats and simulated aggressor boats will be included in the drill.