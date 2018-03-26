Stamford Opens New Recreation Center

By Published:
City officials celebrated the grand opening of the Stamford Recreation Star Center

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Stamford city officials cut the ribbon on the new Stamford Recreation Star Center Monday morning. This is the first time the City of Stamford has had a central location for recreational programming.

The Star Center is located in the former Our Lady Star of the Sea Elementary School on Shippan Ave.

A new dedicated space will allow for more flexible scheduling and more programs, plus new opportunities for local youth employment. Stamford’s recreation department plans to add after school and preschool programs as well as senior and summer music programs for Stamford residents.

