Stretch Your Dollar: 3 things to look out for when repairing your credit

FILE - This Nov. 18, 2009 file photo shows credit and bank cards with electronic chips in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. In the wake of recent high-profile data breaches, including this weeks revelation that hackers stole consumer data from eBays computer systems, Visa and MasterCard are renewing a push to speed the adoption of microchips into U.S. credit and debit cards. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

(WTNH)– A lot of people could benefit from a better credit score. But trying to improve things in the short turn, could hurt you in the long run. We are stretching your dollar this morning with three things you need to look out for.

When trying to make a financial decision for the future, it’s often financial decisions from the past that can trip you up. From buying a car to buying a home, lenders can see your decisions in a credit report and some scammers see an opportunity.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, there are a few easy ways to spot a credit repair scam.

First, if the company asks for payment before they render any services.

Also if they ask that you do not contact the credit reporting agencies directly. And if they suggest giving false information when applying for a mortgage or a loan.

Another troubling trend among credit repair scammers, the promise of an entirely new credit identity, which can unwittingly land a consumer in trouble with the law.

You can spot these scams when a service suggests abandoning a social security number as a primary source of identification. And instead using a new number, they assign and call a CPN for credit privacy number or credit profile number.

In many cases, these numbers are stolen social security numbers often from children, which is why they have a clean credit slate. And that can turn a consumer into an unknowing identity thief, despite their good financial intentions.

