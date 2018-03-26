Study: Children with autism less likely to be fully vaccinated

Related Coverage New study suggests autism rates could be leveling off

(WTNH) — According to a new study, children with autism spectrum disorder are significantly less likely to be fully vaccinated than children unaffected by autism.

The study found that 80 percent of children with autism received all vaccines recommended for kids ages four to six, versus 94 percent for children without autism.

Related Content: New study suggests autism rates could be leveling off

Many parents worry that there may be an association between vaccines and autism, but research over the years has shown no such connection.