Survivors, advocates to call on Trump to sign sex trafficking bill into law

Sex trafficking survivors and advocates will call on Trump to sign the “Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act” or SESTA into law.

SESTA would ensure that website that knowingly facilitate sex trafficking can be held liable so victims can get justice.

Senator Richard Blumenthal‘s bipartisan bill passed overwhelmingly in both the House and Senate.