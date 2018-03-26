Suspect arrested in burglary of Patriots star Rob Gronkowski’s house

(ABC News) — Rob Gronkowski will have to wait until next season to get retribution for losing in this year’s Super Bowl, but he has received some closure in the burglary of his home last month while he was in Minnesota for the game.

Foxborough, Massachusetts, police announced on Friday evening they had made an arrest in the Feb. 5 burglary of Gronkowski’s home.

Police are still searching for two others involved in the break-in.

Anthony Almeida, 31, was charged on March 23, 2018, in the burglary of Rob Gronkowski’s home while the Patriots star was away during the Super Bowl. (Photo: Foxborough Police Department via ABC News)

Anthony Almeida, 31, was charged with breaking and entering nighttime, two counts of receiving stolen property and malicious destruction of property. Shayne Denn, 26, and Eric Tyrrell, 28, are wanted in connection with the crime as well. Denn is wanted for the same charges as Almeida, but also is to be charged with three counts of larceny of a firearm. Tyrrell is wanted for receiving stolen property, according to police.

Police said they have recovered items stolen from Gronkowski’s home, including an Apple watch, a Rolex watch and two rare coins from the 1800s after a search warrant was executed at Almeida’s home in Randolph, Massachusetts. The firearms allegedly stolen by Denn belonged to Robert Goon, who lives with Gronkowski, and have not been recovered.

Gronkowski’s Patriots lost Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4 to the Philadelphia Eagles, 41-33, at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium. The All-Pro tight end returned to his home to find it had been ransacked and burglarized. Gronkowski had two touchdowns in the game.

The five-time Pro Bowler had two years and $17 million left on his deal with New England, but is reportedly debating whether to step away from the sport and pursue acting or professional wrestling. Gronkowski, 28, made an in-ring appearance at last year’s Wrestlemania.

