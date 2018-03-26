Today’s Dish: Marc Anthony teaches Will Smith how to salsa dance

(WTNH)– Today’s Dish is presented by Stone Academy! Will Smith learned how to salsa dance from Marc Anthony. The viral video of the two stars dancing garnered more than a million views per hour!

Ryan and his girlfriend Alexa took their two adorable dogs to meet the Easter Bunny at Pet Smart.

There was also a dog Easter egg hunt in California, where dogs sniffed out dog treats hidden in Easter eggs. It was all for a good cause to help homeless animals.

Apple is releasing new emojis that represent people with disabilities.

A 41-year-old love letter is back in the hands of the rightful owner after it was found in the road in Orlando.