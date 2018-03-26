Today’s Dish: Marc Anthony teaches Will Smith how to salsa dance

Published:

(WTNH)– Today’s Dish is presented by Stone Academy!  Will Smith learned how to salsa dance from Marc Anthony. The viral video of the two stars dancing garnered more than a million views per hour!

Ryan and his girlfriend Alexa took their two adorable dogs to meet the Easter Bunny at Pet Smart.

There was also a dog Easter egg hunt in California, where dogs sniffed out dog treats hidden in Easter eggs. It was all for a good cause to help homeless animals.

Apple is releasing new emojis that represent people with disabilities.

A 41-year-old love letter is back in the hands of the rightful owner after it was found in the road in Orlando.

 

 

