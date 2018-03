Related Coverage New Connecticut recycling standards begin

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Some good news has come out of East Hartford just in time for spring cleaning!

The town is going to be offering an easy way to recycle clothing.

Starting April 2, people in town will be able to recycle textiles curbside in a free pink bag.

The bag will be sent to residents in the mail.

People can then fill the bag and put it outside on normal recycling days.