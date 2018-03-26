Tribes warn casino bill could jeopardize revenue-sharing

By Published:
- FILE - Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford (WTNH / Mark Davis)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The chairmen of Connecticut’s two federally recognized tribes are warning the casino revenue-sharing agreements they have with the state could be at risk if lawmakers push ahead with a modified bill that could lead to other entities opening casinos.

In a letter released Monday, the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan leaders said the legislation “sets up a process that will ultimately lead to the end” of the agreements, which require the tribes provide the state with 25 percent of slot machine revenue generated at their two casinos.

Related Content: Revised bill allowing casino bidding process clears panel

In return, the tribes get exclusive rights to operate video slots and casino games.

The tribes paid the state nearly $271 million last fiscal year.

Related Content: Connecticut lawmakers consider gambling expansion bills

Attorney General George Jepsen has said the bill doesn’t risk the agreements because a new casino isn’t authorized.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s