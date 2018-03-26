UConn defeats University of South Carolina, advances to 11th-straight Final Four

Related Coverage UConn, University of South Carolina to battle for trip to Final Four

ALBANY, Conn. (WTNH) — The UConn Huskies women’s basketball team picked up its 36th victory in its 36th game this season.

Geno Auriemma saw his Huskies run over the defending national champion University of South Carolina Gamecocks on Monday night, shooting their way to a 94-65 victory.

UConn put up a true team effort, with all of its starters scoring double-digit points.

By halftime, the Huskies put up a 21 point lead and never looked back.

Senior and All-American forward A’ja Wilson provided much of the offense for USC, dropping 27 points in her final collegiate game.

The Huskies now advance to the Final Four for the 11th-straight year. They will await the winner of Notre Dame-Oregon to find out who their next opponent will be.