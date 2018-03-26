UConn, University of South Carolina to battle for trip to Final Four

Related Coverage UConn routs Duke 72-59, advances to Albany Region final

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTNH) — UConn women’s basketball is set to take on defending national champion South Carolina on Monday night.

The Huskies are hoping to reach an 11th-straight Final Four after the game in Albany.

With 35 games and 35 wins this season for UConn, the team is playing mistake-free basketball. Defense may be the key to their success, but this time of the year, you also have to make some big shots on offense.

“As anyone who’s played in these games will tell you, it’s not easy to make shots at this time of the year. Every kid starts to think if they’re not careful, starts to think this isn’t January and February where, ‘If I go 0-10, I can go to practice tomorrow and work on my shot,'” explained UConn Head Coach Geno Auriemma. “If you go 0-10 tomorrow, you can work on your shot for the next five months.”

Related Content: UConn routs Duke 72-59, advances to Albany Region final

“When you get to this point of the season, every single game that you play is a do or die situation and your season is on the line whether you win or lose. And I think with that understanding, the tournament itself and understanding there’s an elimination at hand, you have to come with a certain focus and a certain intensity and a certain energy in order to give yourself a chance to have an extended season,” stated UConn guard Kia Nurse. “So, obviously, there’s a lot of noise around what’s happening in our game and we kind of have to go into it and execute it the same way that we would in any other game and any other game plan.”

UConn beat South Carolina by 25 points last month in South Carolina, but that won’t help the team win Monday night’s game.