Upcoming Easter egg hunts and events in Connecticut

(WTNH) — With Easter coming up this Sunday, April 1st, there are many fun Easter egg hunts and events happening across the state to celebrate the holiday.

Take a look at the list provided below by kids.ct.gov to find an event near you:

Fairfield County

Connecticut Audubon Society Fairfield Egg Hunt – Saturday, March 31, 2018, 10:00 a.m. – Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street, Fairfield, Conn.

Darien Community Association Annual Easter Egg Hunt – Friday, March 30, 2018, 10:00 a.m. – Darien Great Lawn.

Pequot Library Annual Easter Egg Roll – Saturday, March 31, 2018, 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – 720 Pequot Avenue Southport, Conn.

Rowayton Community Center Easter Egg Hunt – Saturday, March 31, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. – 33 Highland Ave, Norwalk, Conn.

Stepping Stones Museum for Children Egg-straordinary Egg-stravaganza – Saturday, March 31, 2018, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – 303 West Avenue, Norwalk, Conn.

EverWonder Children’s Museum Egg Hunt – Saturday, March 31, 2018 – Egg Drops will be at 10:15 a.m., 11:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. – 31 Pecks Lane, Newtown, Conn.

Hartford County

Farmington Miniature Golf & Ice Cream Parlor Egg Hunt – Saturday March 31, 2018, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. – 1048 Farmington Ave. (Rte 4) Farmington, Conn.

Calvary Fellowship Free Easter Egg Hunts – Sunday, April 1, 2018 – 110 Beechwood Road, West Hartford, Conn.

Glastonbury After Easter Egg Hunt for Dogs – April 7, 2018, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Riverfront Park, 300 Welles Street, Glastonbury, Conn.

New Britain Youth Museum Easter Eggstravaganza – Saturday, March 31, 2018, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – 30 High Street, New Britain Conn.

Imperial Oil and Plumbing Egg Hunt – Friday, March 30, 2018, 9:00 a.m; 2 years old 10 a.m.; 3 years old, 10:15 a.m.; 4 years old, 10:30 a.m.; Kindergarten, 10:45 a.m.; 1st Grade, 11 a.m.; 2nd Grade, 11:15 a.m. – 150 Nevers Road, South Windsor, Conn.

Harry C. Barnes Memorial Nature Center Annual Egg Hunt – Friday, March 30, 2018, 10:00 a.m. -2:00 p.m. – 501 Wolcott Road, Bristol, Conn.

Connecticut Trolley Museum – Easter Bunny Fun Days – Friday and Saturday March 30-31, 2018, 10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. – 58 North Road, East Windsor, Conn.

Enfield Egg Hunt on the Enfield Town Green – Saturday March 31, 2018, 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. – 820 Enfield Street, Enfield Conn.

New Haven County

Christ the Redeemer Church Easter Egg Hunt and Play – Saturday, March 31, 2018, 10:00 a.m. – 114 Roxbury Rd Southbury Conn.

Essex Eggstravaganza – March 31, 2018, 10:00 a.m. – Grove Street Park

Meriden Easter Egg Hunt – Saturday, March 31, 2018, 3 & under, 10:00 a.m; 4-5, 10:30 a.m.; 6-7, 11:00 a.m.; 8 & older, 11:30 a.m. – Meriden Green amphitheater

New Milford Egg Hunt in the Park, Saturday, March 31, 2018, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. – 100 Still River Road, New Milford, Conn.

Naugatuck Easter Village Thursday, March 29, Friday, March 30, and Saturday, March 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – 258 Rubber Avenue

New London County

Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center Woodland Egg Hunt – March 30, 2018, 10:00 am, 11:30 am and 1:00 pm – 109 Pequotseps Road, Mystic, Conn.

Groton Church of Christ Easter Eggstravaganza – Saturday, March 31, 2018, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. – 1018 Route 12, Groton, Conn.

Nature’s Art Village & The Dinosaur Place 8th Annual Dino Egg Hunt – April 7, 2018, 10:30 a.m. – 1650 Route 85, Montville Conn.

Olde Mistick Village Easter Egg Hunt – Saturday, March 31, 2018 12:00 noon – 27 Coogan Boulevard, Mystic, Conn.

Mystic Aquarium Breakfast with the Easter Bunny – March 31, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. – 55 Coogan Blvd, Mystic, Conn.

Groton Public Library Annual Easter Egg Hunt – Saturday, March 31, 2018, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – 52 Newtown Rd, Groton, Conn.

Litchfield County

KidsPlay Children’s Museum Easter EggStravaganza – Friday, March 30, 2018, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – 61 Main Street, Torrington, Conn.

New Milford EasterFest – Saturday, March 31, 2018 – 600 Danbury Rd. New Milford, Conn.

Railroad Museum of New England Easter Bunny Express – March 31st – 1881 Thomaston Station, Thomaston, Conn.

Watertown The Easter Bunny Comes To Town! – Saturday, March 31, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – 779 Buckingham St, Oakville, Conn.

Middlesex County

Essex Steamtrain and Riverboat Easter Bunny – March 31st and April 1st – 1 Railroad Avenue, Essex, Conn.

Clinton Crossing Premium Outlets Easter Bunny meet – March 31, 2018, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. – 20-A Killingworth Turnpike. Clinton, Conn.

Top Notch Truck and Car Club Easter Egg Hunt – Saturday, March 31, 2018, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. – 66 Spring Street, Middletown, Conn.

Westbrook Outlets Spring Egg Hunt – Saturday, March 31, 2018, 12:00 p.m. – 314 Flat Rock Place, Westbrook, Conn.

Tolland County

10th Annual Bolton Egg Hunt – Saturday March 31, 2018 12:00 p.m. – 168 Bolton Center Road, Bolton, Conn.

Bolton Volunteer Fire Department Bunny Breakfast – March 31, 2018, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. – Bolton Center Road, Bolton, Conn.

Vernon Parks & Recreation Department’s annual Easter Egg Hunt – Friday, March 30 , 2018 – Henry Park, Vernon, Conn.

Windham County

Bunny Breakfast and Egg Hunt – Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. – 119 Gorman Rd, Brooklyn, Conn.

Ashford Annual Easter Egg Hunt – Saturday, March 31, 2018 – Ashford School, 440 Westford Rd., Ashford, Conn.

Fletcher Memorial Library Easter Egg Hunt – Saturday, March 31, 2018, 10:00 a.m. – 285 Main Street, PO Box 6, Hampton, Conn.

For more on these events or for information on how to register for them, click here.