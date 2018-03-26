US gas prices rise 7 cents a gallon over past 2 weeks

By Published:
(AP Photo / Julio Cortez)

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP/WTNH) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline shot up 7 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.66.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday the increase was driven primarily by rising crude oil prices.

Lundberg says she expects prices to continue to rise over the next few weeks.

The increase brings the price of gas to 32 cents a gallon higher than it was at this time last year.

The highest average price in the contiguous 48 states was $3.54 in the San Francisco Bay area. The lowest was $2.22 in St. Louis.

The average price for diesel fuel rose a penny, to $3.01.

In Connecticut the average gasoline price is, $2.68, a little higher than the national average.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s