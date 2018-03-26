Watertown police attempt to identify 2 shoplifting suspects for 2 separate incidents

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Watertown are trying to identify two separate shoplifting suspects for two incidents at a local grocery store.

The Watertown Police Department says they are trying to identify two male suspects who are wanted for questioning in two separate shoplifting incidents at the Stop & Shop at 763 Straits Turnpike.

Authorities say the first incident took place at 1:58 p.m. on Thursday March 8. They say the suspect, a white male in his 40’s with a goatee and black rim glasses, loaded ten cases of Red Bull energy drinks into a shopping cart.

Police say the suspect appeared to have left the store without paying for merchandise that is valued at $169.90.

Officials say the second shoplifting took place early in the morning Saturday March 10 at 7 a.m. They say the suspect, a white male in his 30’s or 40’swearing a blue Boston Red Sox jacket, loaded four 30 packs of Bud Lite Beer in to a shopping cart.

Authorities say it appeared the suspect left the store without paying for merchandise value at $117.96.  They say the suspect in the second incident looked to have a limp in his walk.

The Watertown Police Department is asking that anyone with information on the identity of both suspects to call them at 860-945-5200 or Crimestoppers at 860-945-9940 for an anonymous cash reward. They also are advising residents to not make contact with the parties.

 

