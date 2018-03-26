PD: West Hartford man charged with fleeing scene, evading arrest after accident

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A West Hartford man is charged with fleeing the scene of an accident and evading arrest.

Police say Jose Mercado, 27, of West Hartford led police on a chase after allegedly fleeing the scene of an accident at the intersection of South Main Street and New Britain Avenue in West Hartford. The accident left the a second vehicle disabled but there were no injuries reported.

According to police, Mercado was spotted getting on and then exiting Interstate 84 Eastbound, when officers used a device to flatten one of the tires. Police say the vehicle fled to I-84 again and was later found parked on Warrenton Avenue in Hartford. After officers identified and made attempts to contact Mercado, the suspect turned himself in to police.

Mercado is charged with evading responsibility and interfering with an officer, operating a vehicle without a license, reckless driving, and engaging police in pursuit.