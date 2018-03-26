West Haven residents outraged over illegal dumping

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Illegal dumping on the future “Haven” site has people outraged. Adam McCaherty said, “They need to get rid of it. They need to start working on this. Like I said the sooner the better put police over there more so people can’t do that.” Dozens of tires are being dumped at the site on a regular basis. Because the project hasn’t taken off blight has taken over. Lou Esposito, the public works director with the city of West Haven said people are dumping everything from, “Furniture, mattresses, TVs.”

The Haven hold-up is making the future mall site a dumping ground. The mayor added the project is still a go. The set-back, now resolved is Bayview Park. It is small federal park in the middle of the project. Mayor Nancy Rossi said, “It was a park for the area for the city of West Haven and when the development ends up it is not going to be there anymore so there had to be paperwork filed and to remove the restrictions from this park and put it to another park in West Haven.”

Once the project gets started the mayor says the dumping will stop. The developer put up barriers but that’s not keeping people out. Mayor Rossi added, “You no sooner clean it up and more is thrown there. and you clean it up again and more is thrown there.” Residents said something needs to be done to clean it up.

Steve Morrow said, “Illegal dumping I think to the extent that the city should try to investigate it see who’s doing the dumping and do some enforcement.” Locals are anxiously waiting for the Haven project to start. Morrow said, “I think it’s good for West Haven. I think it’s good for the area.” Bill Heffernan added, “I think it’s great. It’s good for the city.” Adam McCaherty added, “It’s one of the more beach front than any other place in Connecticut and there’s nothing along the beach the beach there’s nothing so anything that would be a good mark for West Haven would be great.”