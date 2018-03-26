Wolcott Police Searching For Robbery Suspect

Published:

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — Wolcott Police are searching for a suspect in a Monday morning gas station robbery. The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. at Petro Pat’s Gas Station on Wolcott Road.

According to police, the suspect handed the clerk a note that read he had a gun and to hand over all the cash. After the clerk complied, surveillance footage shows the suspect fleeing in what officers believe is a 2015-2017 Honda Sonata.

Wolcott Police ask that anyone with information contact Detective Tim Jackson at 203-879-7618 or Lieutenant Lenny Greene at 203-879-8120.

