Woman identified in ‘untimely death’ in Groton

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are continuing to investigate an “untimely death” in Groton.

Police say Jonelle Quamme, 31, of Groton was found unresponsive at the Ramada Inn on Friday morning.

The Groton police department, the fire department and medics all arrived to the scene at 7:24 a.m.

Quamme was declared deceased at the scene after EMS personnel responded, according to officials.

This case is being treated as an untimely death and is being investigated by members of the Groton Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division in conjunction with State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad and New London’s State Attorney’s Office.

The cause and manner of death is pending further investigation.

Any residents who have more information and can assist with this investigation are asked to contact Groton police at (860) 441-6712.