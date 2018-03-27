8 Minute Meals: Seared Ahi Tuna

(WTNH)- Executive Chef Kevin DesChenes came to Good Morning Connecticut to cook up some Seared Ahi Tuna.

“Seared Ahi Tuna with coconut curry broth, sushi rice and baby book choy”

Ingredients:

2 Ahi Tuna steaks

½ can coconut milk

1 tbsp yellow curry powder

3 cups orange juice

1 tbsp butter

sesame seeds

salt and pepper

olive oil

Directions:

1. Combine curry, orange juice, coconut milk and salt & pepper

in saucepan with whisk

2. Reduce for about 10 min over medium heat whisking often

3. Add butter to finish

4. Coat tuna with seasame seeds

sear each side for 2 minutes over medium heat in olive oil

5. Pour curry broth over fish and serve!