American Idol Recap – Nick Fradiani Reflects on “Hollywood Week”

By Published:
nick fradiani ryan kristafer american idol

American Idol, Season 14 winner and Connecticut native, Nick Fradiani stopped by our makeshift “man cave” at WTNH for an Idol viewing party. And when I say “party,” I mean two guys watching American Idol eating popcorn – riveting.

Fradiani reflected on his experience through the grueling “Hollywood Week:”

I do remember sitting there, though. Seeing how many people, I’m like, “Well, this is going to be impossible.”

There were some stellar performances, but of course someone has to go home…

I mean, I used to think the best way to go about it was to never be too certain that you were going to go through. There’s so much pressure and it’s so stressful for a 15, 16, year old that’s going through learning how to sing, basically. If I was on there 15, I would’ve been literally laughed off the stage.

Nick said that his age might’ve played to his advantage in his season:

It takes a lot of luck, as well as obviously all the talent and everything, but I knew what a huge moment it was, I knew the height of like what this could be, but I always just tried to stay as even keeled as I could.

You can watch more excitement from “Hollywood Week” on American Idol, this Sunday at 8pm on WTNH.

Also, be sure to catch Fradiani’s hometown show at the iconic Toad’s Place in New Haven on April 6th. Tickets are available here, for only $25. 

