Bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash with car in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)–Farmington police responded to a crash between a car and a bicycle on Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of Route 177 and Morea Road.

The bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford. The driver of the car was not injured.

Police say Route 177 is closed between Rt. 6 and Morea/Meadow Roads.  Morea Road and Meadow Road are closed at Rt. 177 as well.

The Farmington Police Department is encouraging drivers to use New Britain Avenue and Coppermine Road as alternate routes.

No further details are available at this time.

News 8 will update this story as more information becomes available.

