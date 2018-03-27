Blue Bell introduces ‘Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough’ flavor

By Published:

(WKRG) — Blue Bell is stirring up more ice cream for their fans but this time with a peanut butter cookie dough twist.

The company has introduced Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough to their rotational flavors.

“We have made flavors with chocolate and peanut butter before, but this time we definitely kicked it up a notch with the cookie dough,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell general sales manager. “The peanut butter cookie dough is as smooth as our Milk Chocolate Ice Cream. This is a great-tasting combination of flavors that our fans are going to love.”

Milk chocolate chunks and peanut butter cookie dough are mixed with Blue Bell’s Milk Chocolate ice cream.

The new flavor is expected to be on shelves this week in the half gallon or pint sizes for folks to enjoy for a limited time.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s