Blue Bell introduces ‘Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough’ flavor

(WKRG) — Blue Bell is stirring up more ice cream for their fans but this time with a peanut butter cookie dough twist.

The company has introduced Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough to their rotational flavors.

“We have made flavors with chocolate and peanut butter before, but this time we definitely kicked it up a notch with the cookie dough,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell general sales manager. “The peanut butter cookie dough is as smooth as our Milk Chocolate Ice Cream. This is a great-tasting combination of flavors that our fans are going to love.”

Milk chocolate chunks and peanut butter cookie dough are mixed with Blue Bell’s Milk Chocolate ice cream.

The new flavor is expected to be on shelves this week in the half gallon or pint sizes for folks to enjoy for a limited time.