Blumenthal, veterans to demand Amtrak to reinstate discount for veterans

WTNH.com Staff Published:
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) (WTNH)


(WTNH) — United States Senator Richard Blumenthal and local veterans will demand Amtrak to reinstate the veteran discount program on Tuesday.

The railroad service had provided a 15 percent discount to veterans and their families for 17 years, but now those benefits have been lifted.

Related content: Lawmakers: Penalize railroads that don’t hit safety deadline

Senator Blumenthal will be joined by local veterans at Union Station in New Haven at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday to demand Amtrak to reverse its decision.

 

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s