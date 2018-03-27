Blumenthal, veterans to demand Amtrak to reinstate discount for veterans



(WTNH) — United States Senator Richard Blumenthal and local veterans will demand Amtrak to reinstate the veteran discount program on Tuesday.

The railroad service had provided a 15 percent discount to veterans and their families for 17 years, but now those benefits have been lifted.

Senator Blumenthal will be joined by local veterans at Union Station in New Haven at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday to demand Amtrak to reverse its decision.