BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A car fire is slowing down commuters in Branford on Tuesday evening.

Officials say Interstate 95 Southbound between exits 54 and 56 is congested due to the blaze.

Crews have closed the right lane to vehicles.

Police say one vehicle was involved in the incident.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Officials say no injuries were suffered.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.