EAST BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters are battling a structure fire in East Berlin early Tuesday morning.

According to the Berlin Volunteer Fire Department, all companies were dispatched to a working structure fire on Sun Meadow Drive in the town of East Berlin.

There is no word on the cause of this structure fire or if anyone is injured.

No further details are available at this time.

This is a breaking news story. News 8 will update this story as more information becomes available.