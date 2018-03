NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews put out a house fire in New Haven on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say the blaze broke out on Shelton Avenue near Dixwell Avenue.

The building was vacant at the time of the fire.

Arson investigations remain on the scene.

There has been no word on the cause of the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.