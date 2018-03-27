Ex-lawmaker told to stay away from mom

ENFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut lawmaker charged with assaulting his 69-year-old mother has been ordered by a judge to have no contact with her while his case is pending.

The Hartford Courant reports (https://cour.at/2GgtbZs) that former state Rep. David Alexander, of Enfield, was arraigned Monday on domestic violence charges.

Police say on March 17 the 36-year-old Alexander threw a mug at his mother in the family home, opening a wound that required three staples to close. Police say the woman also broke both her wrists.

Alexander’s lawyer argued against the full protective order, saying his client’s mother did not want him prosecuted and “the incident did not happen” as police allege.

Alexander has previously been charged with assaulting his father land has twice been arrested on drunken driving charges.

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com

