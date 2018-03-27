Father, fugitive son arrested on drug, weapons charges in Wolcott

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH)–A father and his son, who police said was a fugitive from North Carolina, are facing charges following their arrest in Wolcott on Wednesday.

21-year-old Joseph Pierce, of Greenville, North Carolina, was wanted on weapons charges. He was found at his father’s house on Todd Road in Wolcott.

U.S. Marshals and Wolcott police took Pierce into custody without incident. While at the home, police said they found evidence of marijuana and narcotics sales. After obtaining a warrant, police found three hand guns, an extended illegal magazine for one of the guns, 3 pounds of marijuana, crack cocaine, packaging equipment, and cash.

The father, 41-year-old Raymond Baker, claimed everything was his, according to police.

He was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of narcotics in a school zone, three counts of criminal possession of a firearm, risk of injury to a minor and possession of a large capacity magazine.

Baker is currently being held on $100,000 bond.