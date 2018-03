(WTNH) — A dramatic rescue was caught on camera in China.

A 6-year-old girl playing on her roof fell into a crack only about eight inches wide but 12 feet deep.

The space separates her home with the home of a neighbor.

She was stuck about three feet deep, so instead of using machinery for the rescue, two slim firefighters squeezed into the space as far as they could.

Crews were then able to pull the girl out.

The rescue took about 20 minutes and officials say the girl was not hurt.