PONCE INLET, Fla. (WFLA) – A few Florida fishermen were at a loss for words when a great white shark nuzzled up to their boat.

The men were obviously stunned when the giant shark appeared.

They were about 25 miles off the coast of Ponce Inlet.

The fishermen said when they started pulling up their anchor, they saw a large, grey blob.

They quickly realized it was a great white shark.

They estimate the shark was between 12 and 15 feet long.