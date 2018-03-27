Hartford HealthCare looks to acquire St. Vincent’s Medical Center

BRIDGEPORT and HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford HealthCare may soon be acquiring St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

On Tuesday, Ascension and the medical center announced they had signed a non-binding letter of intent with Hartford HealthCare for the acquisition of St. Vincent’s and all of its related operations.

Hartford HealthCare states that if the transaction is completed, the medical center would continue to operate in compliance with Catholic traditions.

The transaction will not include St. Vincent’s College and other mutually agreed upon assets.

“Our goal, in coordination with the Board of St. Vincent’s, has been to position St. Vincent’s so its associates, physicians and volunteers can continue to provide safe, high-quality healthcare to the Bridgeport and Fairfield County community,” said Patricia A. Maryland, Dr.PH, Executive Vice President of Ascension and President and Chief Executive Officer of Ascension Healthcare.

