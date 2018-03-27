HBO to feature Serena Williams in documentary series

(WTNH) — Serena Williams is coming to HBO!

The five-part documentary series will explore the tennis star’s career and personal life.

Williams is married to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

The couple recently welcomed their first child.

The documentary delves into all of that, as well as Williams’s return to tennis.

The series will begin May 2.