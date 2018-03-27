In The Bender Kitchen: Chef Heidi Lang shows us how to use compound butter for all seasons

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Sometimes the smallest ingredient can really make or break a delicious meal.

Chef Heidi Lang from The Fig Cooking School shows us how compound butter can be combined with any herbs and spices.

Ingredients:

· Approximately ½ cup finely chopped basil or other herb*

· 2-4 finely teaspoons minced garlic cloves or 1-2 tablespoons finely chopped shallots (optional)

· 1 stick of unsalted butter room temperature

Preparation:

1. Mash the butter into the herbs and garlic or shallots (optional) with a fork or pastry cutter on a smooth cutting board until completely combined (do not use your hands or the butter will get too soft).

2. Once the butter and other ingredients are well combined, place the butter on a sheet of wax or parchment paper.

3. Shape the butter into a rectangle. Cover the butter with the paper, and gently roll the covered butter back and forth until the butter is rounded like a log.

4. Twist the ends of the paper to look like a candy wrapper and place in the refrigerator for one hour or longer. You may also put it in the freezer for ½ hour if pressed for time, but don’t forget it!

5. Unwrap the butter and place it on an attractive plate, cutting thin slices while it is still firm. Cover any leftovers with plastic wrap and store in the refrigerator. The butter will keep for a week or longer depending on the ingredients.