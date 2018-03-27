Interstate 84 police pursuit ends with rollover, arrest

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A police pursuit that reached speeds of 115 MPH ended with a crash and an arrest on Monday.

According to Connecticut State Police, a trooper was monitoring traffic on Interstate 84 Eastbound near exit 10 when he received notification that a passing vehicle was suspended.

Officials say when the trooper pulled out after the offending vehicle, the vehicle quickly accelerated.

Police say the trooper attempted to catch up to the vehicle and temporarily lost sight of it. Moments later, the officer located the vehicle rolled over on the shoulder of the highway.

The trooper then arrested 28-year-old Nathaniel Calloway of New Britain.

According to police, the vehicle came back as stolen, and a set of brass knuckles and cash were seized from inside.

Calloway faces numerous charges, including Reckless Driving, Larceny in the 3rd Degree, and Engaging Police in Pursuit.

He was held on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 12.