Mommy Mondays: Dana Hillman shows you how to create playful connections with your child

By Published:
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As our Mommy Monday features continue, it’s important for moms and dads to know just how important play time is for toddlers and what type of play is recommended for learning.
Director of Specialized Training from Family and Children’s Aid, and mother of twins under three Dana Hillman explains how to create playful connections:
  • Adults tend to lose their ability to “play” the way a child needs to
  • Brief understanding of why play and connection fosters healthy brain development
  • Play is a child’s language and should be child lead

