Murphy to discuss opioid epidemic

Related Coverage Family members of those impacted by heroin epidemic share personal stories of loss

(WTNH) — United States Senator Chris Murphy will have a roundtable discussion about the opioid epidemic with local first responders, medical professionals and community leaders on Tuesday.

Last year, 1,040 Connecticut residents died of a drug overdose.

Related content: Family members of those impacted by heroin epidemic share personal stories of loss

Senator Murphy helped secure over $3 billion in emergency funding to help expand addiction treatment and prevention services.

The roundtable discussion will take place at 1:15 p.m. at the Rockville Public Library in Vernon.