(WTNH)- This Saturday is National stop the bleed day. The goal is to help by-standers get involved in a life or death situation before a first responder arrives.

EMS Program Director for UConn Health Doctor Richard Kamin, the new CEO of Wallingford based Z-Medica Eric Compton and Z-Medica’s area Vice President Bob Huebner came to Good Morning Connecticut to talk about and show us what to do in an emergency.

The Connecticut based company Z-Medica has become a leader in manufacturing and distributing bleeding control products around the world. Compton says his mission is to ensure bleeding control kits are placed in every school, not only in Connecticut but across the U.S.

For more on how to use the QuickClot Bleeding Control Kit, you can watch the video above.