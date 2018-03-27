New license service center to open in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–A new license service center in West Haven will open on Wednesday. The DMV facility inside city hall will be able to process 1,500 claims per week. Drivers can get license renewals, learners’ permits, change the name on their license, and get ID cards.

It will be run by the Chamber of Commerce, and will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursdays.

It will accept cash, money orders, personal and bank checks, MasterCard, Visa and most debit cards with MasterCard or Visa logos.