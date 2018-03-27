Patriots player reads to New Haven students

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some New Haven school kids got a special visitor reading to them in the classroom on Tuesday.

Malcolm Mitchell from the New England Patriots stopped by the Rock Stream Academy.

Not only is Mitchell an accomplished athlete, he is also a published author.

Mitchell says he discovered his love for reading when he joined a woman’s book club while being a student at the University of Georgia.

