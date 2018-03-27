PD: 2 juveniles arrested after stolen vehicle collides with Branford police cruiser

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two juveniles were arrested after police say the stolen vehicle they were in collided with a Branford cruiser early Tuesday morning.

Officials say the juveniles are chronic offenders of finding cars with keys and stealing them.

The Branford Police Department is reminding residents to lock their cars.

